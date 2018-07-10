Prosecutor: Officer's arrest may prompt dismissal of cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A San Juan County prosecutor says numerous criminal cases probably will be dismissed because a New Mexico State Police officer is accused of federal drug charges alleging distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of marijuana.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien said the District Attorney's Office is reviewing 68 pending cases in which 33-year-old Daniel Capehart of Bloomfield is listed as a witness.

O'Brien described Capehart's case as unusual and very rare.

Capehart is accused of trying to give methamphetamine to a woman and marijuana to a 16-year-old girl.

Defense attorney Amy Sirignano has said Capehart was trying to develop sources to fight drug trafficking.

