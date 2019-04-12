Prosecutor: No US civil rights charges in police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says a Justice Department review into the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man following a 2017 chase found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers involved.

Two police officers shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey four times after he crashed his car into a tree following a brief pursuit that began when he sped away from a traffic stop.

Minkler announced the decision Friday seven weeks after the FBI completed its civil rights investigation and turned its findings over to the federal prosecutor.

Bailey's family reached a $650,000 civil settlement with the city last year. Bailey's family agreed to drop a federal lawsuit they filed in September against the city, its police department and Officers Michael Dinnsen and Carlton Howard.