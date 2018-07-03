Prosecutor: Man assaulted, held captive because he is gay

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man was held hostage and beaten for four days inside a Massachusetts apartment because he is gay.

Police have charged 19-year-old Jackson Sugrue with a hate crime in connection with the alleged assault in Framingham.

Prosecutor Dylan Krasinski says the 50-year-old man told police he was using drugs with Sugrue Wednesday when the teen refused to let him leave the apartment.

The man told police he was struck multiple times and refused food and water until he managed to break free of the apartment Saturday night.

Sugrue's attorney denied the man's claims during his client's arraignment hearing Monday, saying instead Sugrue was the victim.

The attorney says the 50-year-old man was trying to take advantage of Sugrue.

Sugrue has been ordered held on $1,000 bail.