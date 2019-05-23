Prosecutor: Greed fueled Hawaii power couple's schemes

HONOLULU (AP) — A special U.S. prosecutor says a powerful Hawaii law enforcement couple used a secret police force of hand-picked officers in a blatant abuse of power to enrich themselves.

A trial opened Wednesday and continues Thursday in what's been called the state's biggest public corruption case.

Retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and former deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha are accused of stealing money from her uncle and grandmother to fund the couple's lavish lifestyle. Prosecutors say they framed the uncle for a crime he didn't commit to keep him from revealing the fraud.

Special U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat says Katherine Kealoha used money from her now-99-year-old grandmother's reverse mortgage on exotic cars and expensive concert tickets.

Her defense attorney says what happened to the money is simply a family misunderstanding.