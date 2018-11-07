Prosecutor: Deputy's firefight at vets home was reasonable

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California prosecutor says an officer acted appropriately when he engaged in a brief firefight with a former U.S. Army infantryman holding hostages at a veteran's home before the gunman fatally shot three staff members.

The Napa County district attorney late Tuesday said sheriff's deputy Steve Lombardi's decided to shoot at Albert Wong because he had a reasonable fear the troubled veteran was about to kill a hostage during the March incident at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Neither man was hit during the 10-second exchange that ended when the deputy took cover. Wong then fatally shot three staff members before killing himself. The staff members had previously ejected Wong from a residential treatment program for misbehavior.