Prosecutor: Commissioner said 'shoot him' after teen fled

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A prosecutor says a former police commissioner urged her partner to "shoot him" after a teen entered the home in search of a party and then fled in a pickup truck.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that the county prosecutor made the disclosure during a Tuesday hearing in advance of former Police Commissioner Brenna Cavanaugh's trial. Cavanaugh is accused of criminal solicitation to commit assault, or to commit reckless conduct.

Police say the teenager went to the address based on a text message he received in August 2018. He entered the home around 3:30 a.m. and was chased away.

Cavanaugh, who lost her job, previously said the truck was being driven toward them when the shots were fired and that she plans to argue she acted in self-defense.