Professor arrested at 2012 protest at DSU continues lawsuit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than six years after an on-campus protest resulted in his arrest, a professor's legal fight against Delaware State University continues.

The Delaware State News reports Jahi Issa filed a 25-page motion Dec. 10 that says surveillance video of the March 2012 incident should have been preserved instead of erased.

Issa's ongoing federal lawsuit accuses the university of false arrest, breach of contract, defamation and retaliation. According to an April complaint, students planning to peacefully protest what they saw as DSU's abandonment of its mission as a historically black university approached Issa.

Issa asserts he was physically assaulted by police during the protest. Charges against him were either dropped or resulted in mistrial. The university discharged him in August 2012.

The university says it doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.

