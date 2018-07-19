Probation handed man in 2010 death of violent roommate

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A 50-year-old Chicago-area man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2010 fatal shooting of his roommate was sentenced to 2-1/2 years of probation.

Su Won Kil entered the guilty plea in May in the death of Dae Hae Kwak.

Prosecutors say Su Won Kil allowed the victim to stay at his townhouse in Gilberts. They got into an argument when Su Won Kil later said he must go.

Dae Hae Kwak allegedly pulled out a stun gun, but Su Won Kil pulled a .38-caliber handgun and fired. He then called police and waited for them to arrive.

Second-degree murder involves an unreasonable belief in self-defense to prevent serious bodily harm or death.

Kane County Judge Clint Hull on Wednesday noted Kil's history of helping others and community service, his lack of a criminal record or even a speeding ticket.