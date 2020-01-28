Prisoner captured after brief escape at New Jersey airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A prisoner briefly escaped Tuesday while he was being detained by federal Customs and Border Protection officers at a New Jersey airport, authorities said.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police said the escape occurred around 11:30 a.m. at an undisclosed site in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport. Officials were soon able to apprehend the prisoner, resulting in “minimal operation impact" at the airport.

The matter remains under investigation, authorities said.

The prisoner's name, details on why they were being detained and further information about their escape were not disclosed.