Prison term set to begin for food stamp fraud defendant

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former convenience store operator in Delaware is scheduled to surrender to federal authorities next week to begin a 14-month sentence for food stamp fraud.

Debasish Muhuri was sentenced last month after pleading guilty in June to one count of unauthorized use of benefits. Prosecutors dropped three other charges.

Muhuri also was ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution for what prosecutors say is the largest known fraud scheme in Delaware history involving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.

Muhuri and his wife owned the "Mama" and "Mama Convenient/Uniform" stores in Wilmington.

Authorities say that between 2014 and 2017, Muhuri illegally bought customers' food stamps for cash, normally paying only half of their value.

He then redeemed the benefits at full value from the government and pocketed the difference.