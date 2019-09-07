Prison litter crew's driver arrested on contraband charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prisoners on a litter crew picked up more than trash with the alleged help of a state Department of Corrections employee.

News outlets report state corrections officials say a driver assigned to the litter crew at minimum-security Livesay Correctional Institution took inmates to spots along Interstate 85 to retrieve contraband left for them by unknown individuals.

Facing a charge of providing contraband to inmates is 76-year-old Lloyd Franklin, of Spartanburg, who was arrested Thursday. He was released later that day.

An arrest warrant says Franklin was assigned to the litter crew when he drove inmates to locations to retrieve contraband earlier this month. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a news release that Franklin was fired after his arrest.