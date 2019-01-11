Priest who abused boys, made 1 confess, sentenced to prison

David Lee Poulson, left, a Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys, heads to court for sentencing on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 in Brookville, Pa. Poulson is one of two priests charged as a result of a damning Pennsylvania grand jury report that named almost 300 predator priests accused abusing more than 1,000 victims in six of the state's dioceses.

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys and making one of them say confession after the assaults has been sentenced to two and a half to 14 years in prison.

David Lee Poulson was sentenced in Jefferson County on Friday after pleading guilty in October to corruption of minors and child endangerment.

Poulson is one of two priests charged as a result of a damning Pennsylvania grand jury report that named almost 300 predator priests accused of abusing more than 1,000 victims over seven decades in six of the state's dioceses.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Poulson abused an altar boy in church rectories more than 20 times and had him confess afterward.

Officials say Poulson was immediately taken into custody after sentencing.