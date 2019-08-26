Portions of ethics charges tossed against Arizona prosecutor

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out portions of an ethics complaint against the prosecutor who won convictions in the Jodi Arias murder case and other notorious killings in metro Phoenix.

Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez was scheduled to undergo an attorney-discipline hearing this week, but it was postponed after a ruling Friday threw out two allegations against the prosecutor.

Presiding Disciplinary Judge William O'Neil tossed allegations that Martinez made sexually inappropriate comments to female law clerks in his office and had inappropriate contact with a woman who had been dismissed from Arias' jury and later texted nude photos of herself to Martinez.

Other allegations within the ethics complaint remain against Martinez, including a charge that Martinez leaked another juror's identity to a blogger with whom he was having a sexual relationship.