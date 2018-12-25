Police still investigating shooting at SC mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Police are still investigating a weekend shooting in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall.

Authorities say the incident occurred Saturday as a verbal dispute between two groups of people near the mall's food court. It continued outside, where shots were fired.

No victims with any gunshot wounds from the incident have been found and no one has come forward to say they were involved.

No vehicles or other property damage has been reported.

Police said Monday they have increased their presence in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.