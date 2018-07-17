Police, state troopers investigate shooting

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police and prosecutors say they're investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an injured person at a home in Revere on Tuesday around 2 a.m. They found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for emergency surgery. State police also responded to the scene, and are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

The victim has not been identified, and no further information is available at this time.