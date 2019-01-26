Police, state investigating death of infant at day care

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old girl at a day care in Rutland.

Vermont State Police say rescue crews responded to a Thursday afternoon 911 call and found the girl unresponsive at a day care facility located at a home on North Street.

Vermont State Police Detective Lt. Reg Trayah said the child was brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The state's chief medical examiner's office performed an autopsy and results are pending. Local and state police and the Vermont Department for Children and Families are investigating.

The initial investigation does not indicate the death is suspicious.