Police seeking teen find abandoned car near Mexican border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities looking for a 15-year-old girl who vanished with two murder suspects have found their car in San Diego near the Mexican border.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Friday that the empty BMW sedan was found in the San Ysidro area, which is a major border crossing.

The hunt for the car and for 15-year-old Alora Benitez of Redondo Beach began Wednesday.

Authorities say she's believed to be with her mother and a man who are considered suspects in the killing of a man in Carson.

The body of 32-year-old Jeffery Appel was found Tuesday in the front seat of a parked Audi in the Los Angeles suburb.

There's no word on the cause of his death or the motive.