Police: Vegas double killing suspect arrested in California

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a felony history in Nevada was arrested in California in the killings of a woman who owned a Vietnamese tour group and a male tour employee in what authorities characterized as a robbery-murder in a room at a Las Vegas hotel-casino, police said Thursday.

Julius Trotter, 31, was arrested following a police chase in the Los Angeles area after police said they were seeking a man in his late 20s with a tattoo just below the neckline.

Trotter is accused in the June 1 stabbing deaths of Sang Boi Nghia and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen at the Circus Circus hotel, court records show.

Officer Laura Meltzer, a Las Vegas department spokeswoman, said she didn't immediately know the specific location of Trotter's arrest or where he was being held.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer said the attack probably happened about the time someone reported hearing arguing in a room on the 21st floor of the hotel.

Elevator security video showed a man going to the top floor of the hotel just after 4 a.m. and again about 45 minutes later wearing a backpack that police said belonged to Nguyen.

Nghia's daughter, Chau Nghia, has said her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Nguyen was a tour employee. Police said the tour group arrived May 31 in Las Vegas from Los Angeles.

Police were summoned the following day after hotel security went to the room at the request of tour members worried that the two didn't show up for a trip to the Grand Canyon.

Hotel owner MGM Resorts International issued a statement hailing the arrest in what it called a horrendous crime.

Brian Ahern, spokesman for MGM Resorts, said he did not immediately know if the $10,000 reward offered by the company played a role in Trotter's arrest.

Trotter pleaded guilty last year in Las Vegas and was sentenced to five years of probation for felony resisting of a police officer with a weapon in a case that had a felony reckless driving charge dismissed.

A lawyer who represented him in that case said Thursday he had no recent contact with Trotter.