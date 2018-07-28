Police search for 2 people after man fatally shot in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say they are searching for two people after a man was fatally shot during a robbery.

Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in southeast Denver to find a man injured by gunfire.

He later died in a hospital.

The man's name has not been released nor have any details about the two suspects police believe were involved in the robbery.