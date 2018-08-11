https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-woman-shot-to-death-man-in-custody-in-13149057.php
Police say woman shot to death, man in custody in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — Police in northeast Arkansas say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in Paragould.
Paragould police Det. Jack Hailey told KAIT-TV the shooting occurred Friday night on the city's north side.
Details of the shooting and the names of the woman and man have not been released.
___
Information from: KAIT-TV, http://www.kait8.com/
View Comments