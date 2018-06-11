Police say use of force at strip club was warranted

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police are saying use of force was warranted during the arrest of two men at a Massachusetts strip club.

MassLive.com reports the Worcester Police Department is responding to a circulated video showing police arresting the two men on Sunday, as one was punched repeatedly in the head by an officer. Police say the use of force falls within the "parameters of policy and training standards" under the circumstances.

Police say 23-year-old Mitchell Lugo and his brother 27-year-old Zachary Lugo yelled racial slurs at the officers as they punched back.

According to court documents, the men were asked to leave the Riviera Show Club Sunday morning after it had closed. They are charged several offenses, including assault and battery on a police officer, and in Zachary Lugo's case, attempt to disarm a police officer.

Attorneys for the Lugos could not be identified.

