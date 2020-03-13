Police say they found 3 people dead after clearing "threat"

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've found three people dead in a house in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville.

News outlets report that the people were found early Friday after police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said that they had cleared an active threat and that there is “no longer an active threat to the community.”

Authorities did not release the names of any victims or suspects. But they said their investigation is continuing.