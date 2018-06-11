https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-man-injured-in-park-altercation-died-12983737.php
Police say man injured in park altercation died at hospital
Updated 6:47 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man injured in an altercation at a Cedar Rapids park has died.
Police say 38-year-old Scott Dexter died at a hospital of injuries he suffered Tuesday at Greene Square Park.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been reported.
View Comments