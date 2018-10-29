Police say man faces attempted murder charge for stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man who is accused of stabbing another man in the neck faces an attempted murder charge.

Manchester police say the 39-year-old Nashua resident also faces charges of simple assault and assault on a police officer. Police tell WMUR-TV that the stabbing happened early Sunday morning in Manchester.

While police treated the 31-year-old victim, officers spotted the suspect fleeing the area. When confronted, police say he attempted to flee again and struggled against police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect is due for arraignment Monday.

