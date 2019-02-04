Police say Ogden man found on street died after altercation

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police in Ogden are investigating a man who has died after being found injured on the street.

Authorities say the man, who is in his late 20s, succumbed Sunday to injuries that are believed to have been from a physical altercation.

Officers responded Saturday night to reports of a man in need of medical attention.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but authorities did not release any details.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

A person of interest has been identified but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ogden police.