Police say NY woman killed by husband, placed in dumpster

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — Police in the upstate New York city of Rome are searching for the body of a woman they believe was killed by her estranged husband and then placed in a dumpster.

Rome police say Jason D'Avolio is being questioned in the death of 32-year-old Kerrilee D'Avolio.

Lt. James Boyer tells the Rome Sentinel D'Avolio is believed to have killed Kerrilee either Sunday night or Monday morning and then disposed of her body in a dumpster.

Police say Jason D'Avolio told his brother some of what had happened and the brother called 911. Police then arrested Jason D'Avolio.

Police say the couple's three small children are safe and being taken care of by family members.

It's not clear if D'Avolio has an attorney who can speak for him.

