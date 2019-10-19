Police say NY teen committed rape, posted assault online

BREWSTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say a teenager arrested on rape and sexual abuse charges posted the assault on social media.

Police say the 16-year-old was arrested in Brewster on Friday and taken to a juvenile detention facility. The teen, whose name has not been released, is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

State police say they learned during the investigation that the assault was recorded and posted to social media. They are warning the public that sharing or viewing the video is a crime and subject to arrest.