Police say Iowa couple left baby home alone to go to bar

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa couple face charges after police say they left their 9-month-old baby home alone to go to a bar.

Television station KCCI reports that police arrested 22-year-old Bryan Austin McCrea Bozarth and 20-year-old Ashley Lee Routh King on Friday. Police say officers were sent to the couple's Urbandale home around midnight Thursday for a welfare check after someone reported the baby home alone. Officers say they found the baby in a crib, and no one else was home.

Police believe the baby was left alone about three hours. Police say both McCrea and King were drunk when officers questioned them. Each has been charged with child endangerment, and King also faces an underage drinking charge.

The baby, who was unharmed, was placed with a family friend.

___

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com