Police say Cedar Rapids shooting victim died in hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say they're investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man in Cedar Rapids as a homicide.
Police spokesman Greg Buelow says in a news release that Tenacious Harris died Sunday morning at a Cedar Rapids hospital.
Harris was found wounded Tuesday evening in a vehicle near Franklin Middle School.
No arrests have been reported.
