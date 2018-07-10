Police report: Cardinals GM's pickup drifted between lanes

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A police report says a pickup driven by Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim drifted between traffic lanes and nearly struck a curb before Keim was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a Phoenix suburb.

The Chandler Police Department report released Tuesday also says an officer smelled alcohol on Keim's breath and that Keim had bloodshot and watery eyes after being stopped early on July 4.

The report says Keim told an officer he had two beers with pizza during the previous one to two hours.

Police said blood-alcohol test results aren't available yet.

Keim has apologized for what he called "incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions" resulting in the arrest.

Keim also said that he failed to meet NFL behavioral standards and that he accepted responsibility for his actions.