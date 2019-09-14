Police release video of light rail station shooting suspect

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have released video showing a suspect fleeing after a shooting at a downtown light rail station.

The video posted to the department's Twitter feed shows the man trying to conceal the gun near his waist as he runs up the stairs toward an exit at the Westlake Station for Link light rail. The escalator going up was out of order.

Police say one man was killed and two wounded, one critically, in the shooting Friday night. It took place on a northbound platform inside the station.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and at least two of the victims may have been in an altercation outside the station beforehand, and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.