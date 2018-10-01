Police release name of Idaho man found dead in Washington

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an Idaho man who was killed in a shooting last week near Colfax, Washington.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers says Kenneth L. Allen, a 55-year-old Coeur d'Alene resident, was found dead in a vehicle on Friday.

The Lewiston Tribune reports a homeless woman was arrested in connection with the death after reportedly making statements that she intentionally shot Allen. She is expected to make her first appearance in Superior Court on Monday.

Myers says the woman was near the side of the road, carrying a baseball bat and acting agitated when they arrived at the scene of the shooting. Deputies reportedly found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine near the vehicle.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com