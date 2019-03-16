Police questioning suspect in Gambino crime boss death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a possible suspect is being questioned in the shooting death of the reputed Gambino crime family boss.

Authorities on Saturday took the 24-year-old man into custody Saturday. They are investigating the death of Francesco Cali on Wednesday in front of his Staten Island home. It's unclear where the person was taken into custody.

No arrest has been made yet.

The New York Police Department's chief of detectives will discuss details of the case later Saturday.

The 53-year-old Cali, a native of Sicily, was shot to death by a gunman who may have crashed his truck into Cali's car to lure him outside.

The murder marks the first assassination of a New York City mob boss since Paul Castellano was killed outside a Manhattan steakhouse.