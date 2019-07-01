Police probe shooting that wounded teen in Oklahoma City

Police investigate a shooting in Bricktown in the area of Reno Avenue and Mickey Mantle Drive in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police are investigating after a weekend shooting at the busy Bricktown entertainment district left a teenage boy wounded.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near a movie theater and minor league baseball park. Gunfire struck the 16-year-old boy in the arm and he was taken to a hospital.

Austin Pullin told KFOR he heard several gunshots and that people started running away in a panic. Patrons frequently pack Bricktown restaurants and bars on weekends. Many were out Saturday night to watch a fireworks show on the nearby Oklahoma River.

Authorities say a second person fell while fleeing and suffered a head injury.

Police said Monday no arrest has been made. Investigators have not said what led to the violence.