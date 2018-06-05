Police probe central Indiana shooting that killed boy, 17

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis police are holding a 16-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

Lebanon police says the boy was pronounced dead Monday at a muffler shop in the city about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police say two teens were taken into custody and a 16-year-old boy is suspected of shooting the victim at least once outside a vehicle.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center pending formal charges.

The victim's name hasn't been released, but relatives tell WRTV that the slain teen was Jamie Dover.

Dover's cousin, Harmoni Fuston, says she called him after hearing about the shooting but got no answer. Fuston says she then called Dover's girlfriend, "And I was like 'Where is Jamie? Is he OK?' She said, 'No he's dead.'"

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html