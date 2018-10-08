https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-probe-Columbus-Day-vandalism-in-13291224.php
Police probe Columbus Day vandalism in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are investigating several cases of vandalism related to Columbus Day in Philadelphia.
A police spokeswoman says there were several "Fascist" and "End Columbus Day" messages spray-painted onto the Christopher Columbus statue in south Philadelphia.
She said similar messages were spray-painted onto the building of the History of Italian Immigration Museum in south Philadelphia as well as on several manhole covers.
Police were calling both cases "racial/defamation" incidents. No arrests were immediately reported.
