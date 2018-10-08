Police probe Columbus Day vandalism in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are investigating several cases of vandalism related to Columbus Day in Philadelphia.

A police spokeswoman says there were several "Fascist" and "End Columbus Day" messages spray-painted onto the Christopher Columbus statue in south Philadelphia.

She said similar messages were spray-painted onto the building of the History of Italian Immigration Museum in south Philadelphia as well as on several manhole covers.

Police were calling both cases "racial/defamation" incidents. No arrests were immediately reported.