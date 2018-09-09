Police officer loses job after charges in shooting death

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A police officer has lost his job after being charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man reported to have been hanging on or jumping on moving cars near an eastern Pennsylvania amusement park.

South Whitehall Township's manager says officials decided not to keep probationary officer Jonathan Roselle on the force following expiration of his probation period.

Defense attorney Gavin Holihan told The (Allentown) Morning Call that his client was informed of the decision a few days ago and was disappointed. He said "We think the decision by the district attorney's office obviously carried a lot of weight."

The Lehigh County district attorney's office said 33-year-old Roselle had an "unreasonable" belief that his safety was endangered when he shot 28-year-old Joseph Santos July 28 near Dorney Park.