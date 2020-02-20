Police officer investigated on domestic assault charges

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police officer is under investigation for allegations of domestic assault, officials said.

Winooski Detective Christopher Matott is facing charges including domestic assault and second degree unlawful restraint, police said Wednesday. He is being arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Matott has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The department plans to complete an administrative investigation once criminal proceedings are complete.

“Members of the Winooski Police Department hold our role as guardians within our community in the highest regard and it's disheartening to be informed that an employee is accused of domestic violence,” Chief Rick Hebert said in a written statement.

It wasn't clear whether Matott had an attorney who could speak for him.