Police officer from Long Island fatally shoots man in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer from a Long Island department shot and killed a man in New York City after chasing him across the border into the city, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department released few details of the shooting that occurred at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in southeastern Queens. The department said in a statement late Tuesday that its officers “were involved in a shooting incident with a subject who was fatally wounded.”

New York City police referred questions to the Nassau police.

Witnesses told Newsday that the shooting happened on a busy street during rush hour. Laron Josephs, 32, said he was leaving a nearby McDonald’s with his 4-year-old daughter when he heard shots and saw a crowd move toward the loud bangs.

“I seen a bullet in the door," Josephs said. “I didn’t see anybody inside the car. But by the time I really got to really look, I seen them pulling a person out the car. The person was dead.”

Yvette Agosto, 50, said the shooting concerned her because it occurred on a busy block. “There was a lot of people, the commute, going up and down," she said. "Everybody was shopping here. I’ve never seen anything like this.”