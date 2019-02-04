Police: Off-duty Atlanta fire captain shot during robbery

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an off-duty Atlanta fire captain has been shot and injured during a robbery.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police are looking for two people who approached Capt. Cecil Level and his fiancee Saturday in the city's Buckhead neighborhood.

Police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty says the two gunmen approached the victims while they were getting out of their car and demanded that they hand over their belongings.

Daugherty says the men noticed Level's Atlanta Fire Rescue Department badge, prompting one of them to shoot him in the shoulder area. They then fled, one of them in a vehicle and the other on foot.

Police say the man who ran away was hit by a vehicle as he left and could be injured. Level was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

