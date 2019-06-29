Police: mother drove into reservoir with 3 children on board

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have arrested a Massachusetts woman who they say drove her vehicle into a reservoir with her three young children inside.

Portsmouth police say 30-year-old Amanda Nappi, of Milford, drove her 2007 Toyota Highlander into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon. Police say she drove the SUV far enough into the body of water, which provides drinking water to area residents, to get submerged.

The department says the family was safely pulled from the vehicle and treated at the hospital. The children were turned over to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Nappi faces three counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child and is being held at the Women's Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston. It's not clear if she has a lawyer.