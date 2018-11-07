Police: man shot Halloween night in Bridgeport has died

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old man shot six times on Halloween night in Bridgeport has died.

Police tell the Connecticut Post that David Belle died at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Tuesday night.

After he was shot, police and family members were hopeful that he would pull through. He underwent extensive surgeries; his spleen, a kidney and part of his liver were removed.

A 41 year-old mother of two, Myoshi Bagley, died in the same shooting. Police say she was not the intended target.

Police Chief Armando Perez says surveillance video is aiding investigators in the search for a suspect but no arrests have been announced.

There have been eight homicides in the city this year.

