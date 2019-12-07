Police: man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man in the death of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Norfolk Police said 43-year-old Tashena C. Pulley was hit by a car while walking Friday evening.

Police said the driver of the car, 66-year-old Walter B. Williams Jr., fled the scene and Pulley died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police said they arrested Williams and charged him with numerous offenses. They include felony hit and run and driving under the influence.