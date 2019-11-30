Police: man arrested after shooting at deputies

HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man after he shot at law enforcement officials.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Andrew Lewis Foster barricaded himself inside a residence in Havelock on Friday and then shot at sheriff’s deputies.

Police said no one was injured during the shooting.

Foster is facing felony charges. He was taken to a local jail where he held on a $1 million bond.