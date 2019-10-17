Police make arrest in Brooklyn playground shooting

FILE - In this July 28, 2019 file photo, the remains of a party litter a playground after a shooting in the Brownsville neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City police have made an arrest in the community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer. Police said Wednesday, Oct. 16, that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have made an arrest in a community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer.

Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

Police say the gunman opened fire at the Old Timers Day gathering in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on July 27.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Pagan was fatally struck by gunfire. Eleven other people were wounded.

Police say gang activity was a possible motive in the shooting.