  Simsbury police say 27-year-old William Winters Leverett, was charged Sunday with murder in the November 2014 death of Melissa Millan. Photo: Simsbury Police
    Photo: Simsbury Police
ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man charged in the stabbing death four years ago of an insurance company executive out for a run just wanted someone to talk to, but instead went in to a "frenzy."

William Winters Leverett was held on $2 million bond at his arraignment Monday on a murder charge in the November 2014 death of Melissa Millan.

The 54-year-old Millan, a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., was running on a Simsbury trail when she was stabbed.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old Leverett, of Windsor Locks, went to police last week to confess. He said he had attended a treatment meeting for sex offenders and was looking for human contact when he spotted Millan.

Leverett's public defender did not immediately return a phone message.