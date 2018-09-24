Suspect in slaying of insurance executive held on $2M bond

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man charged in the stabbing death four years ago of an insurance company executive out for a run just wanted someone to talk to, but instead went in to a "frenzy."

William Winters Leverett was held on $2 million bond at his arraignment Monday on a murder charge in the November 2014 death of Melissa Millan.

The 54-year-old Millan, a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., was running on a Simsbury trail when she was stabbed.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old Leverett, of Windsor Locks, went to police last week to confess. He said he had attended a treatment meeting for sex offenders and was looking for human contact when he spotted Millan.

Leverett's public defender did not immediately return a phone message.