Police look for Alabama murder convict who left work center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police are looking for an Alabama inmate convicted of murder who left a work center over the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said that 47-year-old Jimmy Lee Hill escaped from the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say he was wearing a white prison uniform when he left.
Hill was sentenced to life in prison for a murder conviction in Jefferson County in 1993.
