Police investigators work the scene of a shooting involving a man with a shotgun downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon near a major metro station. The suspect was pronounced dead at scene. A shotgun and ammunition has been recovered. No officers were injured. less
Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say authorities fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun in downtown Los Angeles.
Officials say the man was pursued on foot Sunday afternoon before the shooting near a major metro station.
Several streets were closed.
KTLA-TV reported that police say the man was "suspicious."
Police say they recovered a shotgun as well as ammunition.