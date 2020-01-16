Police investigating reports of shootings at cars on highway

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are warning motorists following reports that someone has been firing a gun at cars on a highway.

The Bailey Police Department warned drivers on Wednesday in two Facebook posts.

The shootings have occurred on U.S. Route 264 in Wilson County, which is east of Raleigh. Specifically, there were reports that shots were fired between mile markers 38 and 40 heading eastbound.

Police are urging drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Bailey police also said that they have alerted surrounding jurisdictions of the shootings.