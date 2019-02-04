Police investigating rare bank robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who held up a Wyoming bank on Monday.

The suspect walked into the Bank of Jackson Hole in Jackson, handed over a note demanding money and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Buckrail reports that it is the first bank robbery in the resort town since Australian Corey Donaldson stole over $140,000 from U.S. Bank on New Year's Eve in 2012. He claimed he donated the money to the poor and homeless.

Information from: Buckrail, http://https://www.buckrail.com